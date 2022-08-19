'World's Coolest Politician' Sanna Marin Faces Calls For Drug Test After 'Wild' Party Video

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing major political backlash after a video of her partying with fellow politicians and celebrities was leaked on social media.

What Happened: The Finnish opposition leaders have called for the 36-year-old Marin to take a drug test after footage showing her and five other people dancing and singing in a gathering held at a private home was circulated online, Al Jazeera reported.

In the 28-second video, the Prime Minister can be seen on her knees with her arms behind her head, dancing and mimicking a song.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The publication noted that according to one of the Finnish media, a fellow partygoer could seemingly be heard in the background of Marin shouting “jauhojengi,” which translates to “flour gang” in Finnish and is also slang for cocaine.

However, it wasn’t immediately clear from the footage when the party was held. It prompted calls from her political opponents to take a voluntary drug test, with the opposition party leader Riikka Purra saying there’s a “shadow of doubt” hanging over the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Marin expressed her disappointment and refuted reports of taking any drugs during what she described as the “wild” party.

“I have not used drugs myself or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things,” she told the media.

This came a week after Marin — known for her penchant for partying and has often been seen at music festivals — was dubbed the “coolest politician in the world” by the German news outlet Bild.

