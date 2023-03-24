OK Against Straw Cannabis Business, Will PA State Liquor Stores Sell Weed? 2000+ CBD Products Move Forward In The UK

Georgia Cannabis Commission Will Be Evaluated By USDA

The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission was able to avoid being dissolved by a slim margin in a vote held on Thursday. It will now be evaluated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The regulatory body, tasked with overseeing the medical marijuana program in the state, adopted a framework for manufacturing and selling low-THC cannabis oil to patients.

OK Against Straw Owners

Oklahoma Senator Lonnie Paxton has reportedly introduced a bill to combat illegal straw owners of medical marijuana businesses by setting up business restrictions. The bill aims to address specific issues like straw ownership to enable quick action by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and prosecutors.

Syndicates Suspected Of Operating Illegal Cannabis Grows In Bay Area

Officials say that many of the illegal cannabis operations in Northern California are being run by China-based "triads." The California Department of Cannabis Control believes that these groups have been involved in illegal cannabis cultivation in the region for several years, reported the San Francisco Gate.

Inter-State Marijuana Commerce Bill Passes House Panel in Washington

Washington State House panel approved a bill sponsored by Senator Ann Rivers, to enable licensed cannabis companies to import and export marijuana products between legal states. The governor can establish agreements with other legal states to allow inter-state trade, but the bill will only become effective if the U.S. Department of Justice permits marijuana commerce across state lines or if a federal law change permits the inter-state transfer of cannabis between legal businesses.

Proposed PA Bill Would Allow Liquor Stores To Sell Marijuana

Lawmakers in Pennsylvania are considering a bill to legalize recreational marijuana and sell it through the state liquor store system. The proposed legislation would also allow cannabis users to: buy alcohol and cannabis at the same store, grow up to six marijuana plants, and clear low-level cannabis convictions.

UK's CBD Market Hits $800M

The UK's Food Standards Agency has moved 2,692 CBD isolate products from a consortium of the European Industrial Hemp Association to the "validated" category on its register, which is the second stage of a three-stage approval process for new foods, reported Hemp Today.

The FSA is currently reviewing roughly 12,000 individual CBD products to address safety concerns in a gray market that has grown over the past several years. The validated products will now undergo safety assessments based on toxicology and other technical benchmarks. The EIHA consortium has another 2,205 products in a second application for CBD distillates that are currently awaiting evidence.

Photo by Michel Stockman on Unsplash