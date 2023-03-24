Cannabis Investing Got You Down? Confused? You're Not Alone, Help Is On The Way

Viridian Capital Advisors, founded and launched in 2014 by Scott Greiper is one of the earliest institutional financial and strategic advisory firms in the legal cannabis sector. And in our humble opinion, you don't want to jump into the swirling waters of cannabis investing without taking a good long look at what this firm does and has to offer.

Here's why. Under Greiper’s skilled eye, Viridian Capital Advisors provides vital insights that inform strategic decisions on financing, investment opportunities, company valuations and potential mergers and acquisitions, which have guided so many aspects of the cannabis industry, from the largest investors to cannabis watchers who are keeping their eyes on political and regulatory changes.

To date, the Viridian team has closed 16 financing transactions totaling approximately $185 million and 10 M&A transactions with total consideration of approximately $400 million. Viridian has performed several dozen valuations, financial modeling and board development assignments for its cannabis and hemp client companies.

Cannabis Deal Tracker

An essential tool Viridian Capital has been utilizing for the past eight years to provide these vital insights and share strategic decisions on financing has been a weekly mass email known as the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker. Recently, Viridian took it a step further and now offers this website version of the deal tracker, which continues to provide cannabis, CBD and psychedelics industry news, including leading data analytics on capital raises and M&A transactions for both public and private companies in the industry.

When asked why Viridian took its deal tracker online, Greiper told Benzinga’s Javier Hasse that the team really had no choice. “The breadth and scale of coverage of the cannabis industry have become too rich to send in weekly emails.”

