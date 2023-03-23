What Do Twitter, Uber And Cannabis Have In Common? An Unexpected Encounter, From Tweets To Treats

In an unprecedented move, Twitter and Uber UBER executives are set to attend the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach, bringing together representatives from the tech and cannabis industries.

The conference, scheduled for April 11 and 12, will host Alexa Alianello of Twitter US Sales & Partnerships, Rohan Routroy, Manager of Brand Strategy at Twitter and Jesse Young, Global Lead of New Ventures from Uber Technologies, and other top executives yet to be announced.

This groundbreaking event will mark the first time that Twitter meets with cannabis industry executives to discuss the social media giant's role in the burgeoning cannabis sector. Twitter recently became the first social media platform to allow advertising for CBD and THC products, sparking conversations and debates among industry insiders.

"We're thrilled to bring Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference back to Miami and expand our programming to provide even more value for attendees," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "We recognize that this is a difficult time across not only cannabis but several other business sectors. These times underscore the importance of creating strong relationships. We're truly proud to bring together this diverse group of advocates and investors to foster meaningful new ventures and engage in conversations about the current state of the industry."

The upcoming conference has already garnered attention, with the "Benzinga Live" show on Wednesday featuring guests who will be speaking at the event. The discussion centered around Twitter's groundbreaking decision to allow ads for cannabis products, a topic that is sure to be further explored during the conference.

As tech giants like Twitter and Uber show increasing interest in the cannabis industry, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference provides an unparalleled opportunity for executives, advocates and investors to come together, forge relationships and engage in meaningful discussions about the future of the sector. The presence of these major players at the conference signals a shifting landscape and growing acceptance of the cannabis industry on a broader scale.

