Breakthrough Treatment For PTSD? This Ketamine Cream Showing Promise In Alleviating Symptoms

Biotech company Psycheceutical Bioscience Inc. BWVI has published observational data supporting the potential of its proprietary ketamine topical cream NeuroDirect for the treatment of PTSD.

Observational data were collected in a non-clinical setting from an outpa­tient Neurology and Neuropsychiatry prac­tice, examining 100 patients (61 females and 39 males aged between 12 and 90) with long-term intractable depression, anxiety and other symptoms associated with PTSD.

Outcomes show the non-systemic topical cream could be more effective at treating PTSD symptoms than cur­rent ketamine options using systemic delivery methods: Over 80% of patients experienced relief within minutes of applying NeuroDirect, stating their thought processes were “clearer and more focused” and they were more aware of surroundings.

Patients’ responses were documented through objective measures like the Hamilton Depression Scale and EEG tracings, showing:

EEG improvement 3-5 minutes post-treatment for patients who had NeuroDirect keta­mine applied during EEG recording.

A reportedly clear improvement in anxiety, depression, paranoia and unrealistic fear, focusing issues, cloudy thinking, neuropathic pain and other symptoms within 8-10 minutes of application.

No patient reported experiencing hallucinations or dissociative phenomena.

NeuroDirect’s design involves delivering compounds across the blood-brain barrier while bypassing the GI tract and liver, applying the topical cream on the back of the neck.

CEO Chad Harman says NeuroDirect ketamine has the potential to be “a life-altering treatment option” providing “profound benefits and relief” to patients suffering from PTSD.

"The observational data shows us that this novel delivery method could improve how psychedelic pharmaceutical drugs are developed, studied, and administered. We are committed to bringing NeuroDirect ketamine through the formal steps needed to achieve the needed regulatory approvals to be able to make this revolutionary medicine available."

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay