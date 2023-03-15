California Grants $20M To Cannabis Farmers For Environmental Conservation And Licensing

California Department of Fish and Wildlife allocated over $20 million to help cannabis farmers restore and conserve their properties and become fully licensed, according to local media.

The Cannabis Restoration Grant Program funds projects such as upgrading road crossings, cleaning up illegal grow sites and conserving water resources. Most environmental problems are found at unlicensed cannabis grows, including water diversion, habitat destruction, pesticide use, wildlife poaching and trash near waterways, said program director Amelia Wright.

According to Casey O'Neill, who owns HappyDay Farms in Mendocino, farmers are encountering challenges as they try to understand and comply with the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act.

How Are California's Legal Weed Sales Doing?

After having eliminated the cannabis cultivation tax as of the 3Q of 2022, the state received $221 million in tax revenues from legal sales in 4Q, down $330.5 million in the period of the previous year. The Tax and Fee Administration Dept. recently revealed data showing that customers bought $5.3 billion in legal pot products in 2022, which represents an 8% drop or decrease of $473 million from what customers purchased in 2021.

Meanwhile, a new report from the California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) indicated a significant improvement in enforcement against illicit marijuana operations in the state over the past two years.

The report showed a 150% increase in search warrant operations, a 246% increase in seizures of illegal weed, and a more than threefold increase in arrests in 2022. Seizures of illegal cannabis in 2022 reached $243 million, a 211% increase from the previous year.

Image Credits: 12019, greenserenityca by Pixabay Edited By Benzinga