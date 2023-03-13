We Can't 'Let Another Genie Out Of The Bottle,' Warns TN Official On Legalizing Medical Marijuana

A push to legalize medical marijuana in Tennessee died last week after Senate Bill 1104 failed to pass the Senate Judiciary Committee. The measure from Janice Bowling (R) would have authorized access to medical cannabis for patients with qualifying conditions like cancer, glaucoma, IBS, epilepsy, HIV, MS, opioid addiction, PTSD, TBI, and many other conditions and illnesses. It would also have regulated the process for cultivation, production, distribution, transportation and acquiring cannabis for medical use.

The decision left patients like US Army veteran and former military police officer George Burns without a much-needed alternative to mainstream treatments for a number of debilitating conditions, writes News Channel 9.

Burns, who served 18 years during Vietnam and the Cold War era, supports the policy changes as he suffers from PTSD.

"I've seen abused children. I've seen suicides, murders, aggravated assaults. I had one incident down in Nicaragua when I was stationed at Fort Lee. We were sent on a training mission that went really bad. And it ended up in a firefight in Nicaragua. And there was some loss of life there," George Burns said. "All of it put together is what has given me my PTSD."

Why So Much Opposition?

But, even though the number of those who use cannabis day-to-day so that they can function and think clearly, is on the rise, they continue to feel like criminals in the process since marijuana possession remains a federal offense.

That should come as no surprise given the many officials, like Rutherford County Commissioner Craig Harris, who are against legalizing medical marijuana because they see it as a shortcut to adult-use legalization.

"I have been against medical marijuana solely for the reason that once medical marijuana is passed, recreational soon follows," Harris said during a recent Commissioner Corner show, adding that arguments supporting legalization fall apart "under close examination."

Harris explained why he thinks marijuana is not harmless, calling the "worst argument in favor of legalization," and purporting that it causes "significant negative health effects, particularly to mental health."

He also emphasized that marijuana legalization is not resulting in increased tax revenues because of social costs, which are "several times greater than its alleged benefits."

On marijuana and driving, he said: "Intoxicated driving is the same, no matter what the substance is, a high driver is like a drunk driver and is liable to cause accidents.

Regarding addiction and minors, he warned we can't "let another Genie out of the bottle," like with alcohol and tobacco smoking, as it would "make it a lot harder to put it back."

Photo: Courtesy of Roxana Gonzalez on Shutterstock