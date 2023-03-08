[Video] Is LinkedIn The Future Of Cannabis Marketing? PR Pro Alice Moon Makes A Case For It

Alice Moon recently appeared on Benzinga's Cannabis Insider show hosted by Elliot Lane. Moon, a well-known publicist for the cannabis industry, has worked in the space for over 12 years, doing a variety of things from trimming to budtending, and even creating an app for the cannabis enthusiasts. She has also been focused on doing PR for the past five years.

On the show, Moon spoke about her experience with social media, having around 30,000 followers across various platforms. She discussed the importance of social media for cannabis brands and executives, emphasizing that LinkedIn LNKD is becoming increasingly popular for B2B engagement while Instagram META is more focused on B2C interactions. Moon has helped many executives create content for LinkedIn and other social media platforms, making sure that their messaging and tone aligns with their brand.

Moon also manages influencer campaigns for MSOs across the country, and she believes that influencer campaigns resonate well with audiences because they're getting somebody who is authentically in love with cannabis, creating unique content that is relatable to their followers.

When asked about the divide between the corporate side of cannabis and the community that built the industry, Moon noted that there will always be some tension, but that it's not as strong as it was a few years ago.

Moon also discussed the recent changes to Twitter's advertising policies and how it's a big step for social media. However, she doesn't believe that it will make a significant impact on the cannabis industry because Twitter isn't the platform where consumers go to learn about a brand's deals. She also mentioned that she doesn't foresee Facebook changing its policies regarding cannabis content anytime soon.

Moon also talked about the importance of executives being active on social media and utilizing PR to build their brand recognition. She emphasized that executives need to be involved in the community and take actions like partnerships to help protect the industry's ethos.

Check out the show below to hear her thoughts on these and other topics! You can also watch in on YouTube.

Disclaimer: All of the information, material, and/or content contained in this program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.