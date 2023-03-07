The Surprising Way Cannabis Companies Can Influence Government Officials [Video]

Cannabis businesses may find that inviting lawmakers to tour their facilities could be a game changer in terms of building relationships with government officials. That was the key takeaway from a recent session featuring Ohio Rep. David Joyce, who discussed the importance of outreach to elected officials with Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF CEO Kim Rivers.

You can meet leaders like Kim Rivers and Rep. David Joyce at the most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Returning to Miami for its 16th edition, this is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.

During the discussion, Rivers asked how businesses could engage with lawmakers in a meaningful way. Rep. Joyce suggested inviting representatives to tour cannabis operations, from dispensaries to growing facilities. He pointed out that this is an effective way for lawmakers to see firsthand how the industry operates and to build relationships with industry leaders.

The CEO agreed, stating that inviting local lawmakers to visit facilities is a great tangible takeaway. "I think that's really important because I think that all of us oftentimes think about what can I do that's happening in D.C.," she said. "I don't know how effective my time is getting on a plane going to D.C. and knocking on doors, but absolutely making those connections in your local market is…I agree with you, that can be a game changer."

This approach is especially important at a time when the cannabis industry is at a tipping point, as more states move to legalize cannabis and the federal government considers changes to regulations. Building relationships with lawmakers can help to shape policy and pave the way for future growth.

Inviting lawmakers to tour facilities can also help to dispel myths and misconceptions about the cannabis industry. By seeing the operations firsthand, lawmakers can better understand the safety and regulatory measures in place and gain a better understanding of how the industry operates.

You can meet leaders like Kim Rivers and Rep. David Joyce at the most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.

Returning to Miami for its 16th edition, this is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A starts, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will surge very soon.