Rep. Dave Joyce Leads Bipartisan Effort To Protect First Responders From Effects Of Fentanyl

As the opioid epidemic continues to take a devastating toll across the country, in Northeast Ohio fentanyl is now the most commonly used drug involved in overdoses.

As the powerful synthetic opioid is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, it has also become a risk to first responders. A bipartisan group of congress members are trying a new approach to help keep them safe.

The Protecting First Responders from Secondary Exposure Act, originally introduced by Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) during the last session of Congress, seeks to provide more resources to first responders on the front line of the opioid epidemic. The bipartisan legislation was co-sponsored by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R- Iowa). The bill would also provide training to first responders to reduce their risk of secondary exposure, reported Cleveland 19 News.

Joyce, who is a featured speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Congress in Miami Beach April 11-12, recently reintroduced the bill again with Rep. David Trone (D- Maryland). A companion piece of legislation was also introduced in the Senate.

What’s The Plan?

First responders can be affected by fentanyl through skin contact but inhalation is the most dangerous risk. As such, the use of containment devices can protect them from that exposure and then preserve the drugs as evidence for criminal prosecutions.

News 19 found a company with local ties that makes the devices, TruBloc LLC, which

calls their containment device “bloc.” First responders are meant to wear the device on their belts similar to a canister of pepper spray. Once deployed, a mist sprays that contain the suspicious powder, which the company says prevents cross-contamination and inhalation.

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) also weighed in on the issue.

“This is a serious public health problem that we kind of put aside during the pandemic. It’s got to be front and center when it comes to mental health and addiction and death,” Sen. Brown told the local news outlet.

Meet Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce and many others looking at these important issues at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at Miami Beach’s historic Fontainebleau Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. This is the place to get DEALS DONE, raise money, jumpstart M&A, and meet investors and key partners. Secure your tickets now before prices go up.

Photo: Courtesy of Homeland Security