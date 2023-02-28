Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Will Provide Strategic Guidance To Major Psychedelics Company

Psychedelics biopharma company FSD Pharma Inc. HUGE’s advisory board has a new member: the iconic entrepreneur and inventor of the infomercial Kevin Harrington.

In addition to helping develop its R&D programs as well as product development, Harrington intends to expand FSD Pharma's reach and brands, including the beverage industry and general business connections as well as the advisory board with other high-profile business minds.

Harrington, one of the original sharks on ABC's “Shark Tank,” has launched over 20 wildly successful businesses, which have collectively generated over $6 billion in global sales.

“Kevin has always been a visionary at the forefront of the dynamic marketing space, proving over decades the tremendous value he brings to companies he becomes involved with by sharing his branding expertise, network and business insight,” said Zeeshan Saeed, FSD Pharma’s president and co-executive chairman.

Harrington sounded equally enthusiastic and committed. “Throughout my career, my investments have the common thread of ground-floor opportunities in research and development of products that I believe can be transformational, whether it be a beverage, kitchen utensil, or, in the case of FSD Pharma, a strong pipeline of therapeutics, which include potential products that may provide significant help in alcohol misuse cases.”

Harrington noted that the irresponsible use of alcohol has widely known detrimental effects, making it “an area ripe for innovation” and that he hopes to support FSD Pharma towards making an “important societal impact.”

Photo by CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash