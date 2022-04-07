Grön Launches Vapor-Extracted Solventless Edibles In The Oregon Cannabis Market

Oregon's adult-use and medical market now have access to Grön's Solventless Vapor-Extracted Cannabis Concentrate Infused Sugar-Coated Pearls, Mega Pearls and Chocolate Bar lineup.

Unlike solvent-free extracts where solvents are removed at the end of the process, vapor-static extraction simply uses temperature and electricity to separate cannabinoids from the cannabis flower. The process uses just 1/14th of the energy of conventional CO2 extraction, and its only byproducts are water vapor and compostable cannabis flower material. The solventless concentrate is flavorless and free of all plant starches and sugars, so unlike live rosin edibles, all you taste is handcrafted chocolate and real fruit flavor in all of Grön's Pearls and chocolate bars.

"It's the next step in cannabis technology" CEO, Christine Smith stated. "Grön is taking a big step forward by partnering with Lighthouse Inc. to offer vapor-extracted solventless infusions to our Oregon community. The sustainable, high-volume process delivers a product that is good for the customer and good for the earth."

Related News

Oregon's Grön's Edibles Producer Enters Into Deal With Indiva Limited Of Canada