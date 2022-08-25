Grön Handcrafted Cannabis-Infused Edibles Launch In Missouri

Grön, a woman-led producer of handcrafted cannabis-infused edibles, is launching its Sugar-Coated gummies at select cannabis dispensaries in the state of Missouri. The Oregon-based company, Grön enters the Missouri medical cannabis market with their line of crafted gummy candies, Sugar-Coated Pearls and Mega Pearls.
“We’re excited to bring our most popular cannabis-infused edibles to Missouri and to offer our innovative, purpose-driven cannabinoid ratios to customers hungry for something new,” stated Christine Smith, founder and CEO of Grön. “We think people are really going to love the quality and taste of our Pearls and Mega Pearls, and we look forward to connecting with the Missouri cannabis community.”
Grön’s Sugar-Coated Pearls are gluten-free, soy-free, infused with full-spectrum cannabis extract. They are available in six fruit flavors and ratios, with 10 pearls per pack.
Five times larger than Grön’s standard pearls, the Mega Pearl is a single sugar-coated gummy, with a high dose of THC in a small package. Mega Pearls are available in four flavors and ratios.
Grön’s handcrafted edibles are available now in over 30 licensed cannabis dispensaries across Missouri.
Sugar-Coated Pearl Flavors Include:
Blackberry Lemonade - Sleepy Indica with 1:1:1 CBD/CBN/THC
Blueberry Lemonade - Daytime Sativa with 3:1 CBG/THC
Peach Prosecco - Hybrid 1:1 CBD/ THC
Pomegranate - Hybrid 4:1 CBD/THC
Raspberry Lemonade - Sativa
Watermelon - Indica
Grön Mega Pearl Flavors Include:
Blackberry - Sleepy Indica with 1:1 CBN/THC
Blue Razzleberry - Daytime Sativa with 1:1 CBG/THC
Strawberry Habanero
Cherry Limeade
Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
