Smooth Sailing For NC MMJ, Alaska's Weed Records Cleared, MN Lawmakers Want Legal Psychedelics & More

GOP-Led Bill To Legalize MMJ In North Carolina Passes Two More Committees

On the heels of getting the first green light this session from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, a bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was passed in two more chamber's committees, reported Marijuana Moment.

SB3 from Sen. Bill Rabon (R) was approved by the Senate Finance Committee and Rules and Operations Committee members on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

"The intent of this bill is only to make changes to the current law on cannabis in North Carolina to protect patients and doctors from criminal and civil liability and does not intend in any way to change current civil and criminal laws for the non-medical use of marijuana," Rabon said.

Co-sponsored by Sens. Michael Lee (R) and Paul Lowe (D), the bill is expected to have even more bipartisan support.

Alaskans With Marijuana Possession Convictions Getting Their Records Cleared

Meanwhile, some 750 Alaskans 21 and older with marijuana possession convictions are about to have their records cleared, reported Alaska Landmine.

The order, signed on Jan. 31 by the court's five justices, will be effective on May 1, after a year of failed attempts to enact the policy change.

"I'm glad that the Supreme Court has ordered this," Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, said recently.

Arizona Marijuana Sales Strong & Steady In 2022

In Arizona, recreational marijuana sales hovered around $1.4 billion, much like in 2021.

However, Arizona Mirror's David Abbott says that "paths that each year reached" the sum "were strikingly different."

As opposed to 2021, when medical cannabis sales accounted for 55% of total sales, in 2022, recreational marijuana sales were the main driving factor, accounting for almost 70% of total sales.

Moreover, December was the record month in 2022, with over $86.6 million worth of recreational cannabis sold.

Are Illinois Social Equity Efforts Failing Short?

As Black History month wraps up, analysis by the ABC7 data team has pointed out that efforts to make the cannabis industry more equitably is falling short in Illinois.

With Blacks accounting for only %1 of the majority of dispensary owners in the Prairie State, according to the 2022 state's report, ABC7's investigators are not exaggerating.

Still, Erin A. Johnson, who serves as the state's cannabis regulation oversight officer, touts the efforts of her team to bring more social equity into the space.

"Black and brown communities have been over-policed and have been disproportionately affected by the war on drugs, and so part of the reason the social equity program exists is really to make sure that we can right those wrongs," Johnson said.

Minnesota Lawmakers Take Action to Legalize Psychedelics

A measure that would set up a task force to study and give recommendations on the legalization of substances like psilocybin, MDMA and ibogaine was introduced recently by Minnesota House members, as first reported by Marijuana Moment.

Under HF 1884, sponsored by Rep. Andy Smith (D), a "Psychedelic Medicine Task Force" comprising 23 members that would be assigned to advising the "legislature on the legal, medical, and policy issues associated with the legalization of psychedelic medicine in the state."

The bill also stipulates that the experts would be tasked with surveying "existing studies in the scientific literature on the therapeutic efficacy of psychedelic medicine in the treatment of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and bipolar disorder, and any other mental health conditions and medical conditions for which a psychedelic medicine may provide an effective treatment option."

Photo: Benzinga edit of images by succo, mrkukuruznik5 on Pixabay and Farzan Lelinwalla on Unsplash