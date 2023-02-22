Awakn's First Licensing Partnership Deal In Europe Involves Chain Of Portuguese Clinics

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF has signed a licensing partnership agreement in Europe with a Portugal-based healthcare consortium currently operating in stealth mode.

This is the first time Awakn, a psychedelics biotech and services provider, will license its protocols for treating addiction and mental health, toward supporting the new partner’s strategy of launching a new chain of medical-psychedelic clinics in Portugal, with the first location in Lisbon.

Awakn’s CEO Anthony Tennyson said the company is pleased to expand its licensing partnership business “by geography” and “by scope” for the treatment of mental health issues. “We are also delighted to work with our new partners in Portugal who are deeply experienced in, and knowledgeable of, the Portuguese mental health treatment and wellness sectors,” Tennyson added. “With Awakn being the first chain of psychedelic clinics in Europe, we have a wealth of knowledge to help accelerate the development and execution of their strategy. Importantly, this partnership will allow many people in Portugal to access new more effective treatment options which are not currently available."

The protocols include ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD,) anxiety, depression, eating disorders and PTSD for the partner to use in-clinic for an exclusive 10-years period.

Awakn will then train the new partner’s clinicians in the delivery of these protocols as well as provide ongoing strategic, operational, risk management and marketing support.

