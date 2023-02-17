Numinus Debuts 3rd Research Site In US, Touts Faster Services & More Participants

Numinus Wellness NUMIF expanded its clinical research capabilities into Phoenix, where the psychedelic-assisted therapy provider currently operates mental health clinics.

This is Numinus' third U.S.-based clinical trial research facility and fifth research site overall. It is set to offer management services towards advancing psychedelic science through Cedar Clinical Research (CCR).

Founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest believes this addition further cements Numinus as one of the leading research platforms for the sector.

"Ultimately, this allows Numinus to support the growing body of research in the mental health and psychedelic space as we all work towards the goal of more indication-based evidence and safety data," Nyquvest concluded.

The new site is located within a leased facility, next to one of Numinus' established wellness clinics. In fact, it is set to host the first clinical trial beginning in March 2023.

"By expanding into Phoenix, we can scale our clinical research capabilities, allowing us to offer our current clients faster services and an expanded network of participants, while welcoming a growing list of biotech and psychedelic organizations," CRO Paul Thielking said.

The site is “fully staffed” and can start operations “as soon as possible," he added.

Numinus also operates a Health Canada-licensed lab developing proprietary psychedelics’ R&D together with corresponding IP protection.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Bacsica, aiyoshi597, Gisele Yashar and August_0802 on Shutterstock.