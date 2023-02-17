State-Level Psychedelics In 2023: Oklahoma Introduces Research Bill, Washington Amends And Passes Measure

Oklahoma To Reconsider Bills On Psilocybin Therapy Research

Together with several other state legislatures, it is now Oklahoma’s turn to dive in with the relaunch of a 2022 proposal involving psychedelics.

Last year, HB 3414 was amended but ultimately killed. However, sponsor Rep. Daniel Pae (R-Lawton) is once again leading the effort of legalizing and promoting clinical trials and research on the impact of psilocybin and psilocin for certain mental health conditions.

The new HB 2107, first read on Monday, Feb. 6, would enable universities and research facilities to conduct clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocin to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, OCD, TBI, early-stage dementia, opioid use disorder and chronic pain.

For the time being, the measure faced and passed 6-1 in the House Alcohol, Tobacco and Controlled Substances committee on Tuesday, Feb. 14, where it has been amended to include, among other changes, the creation of an Oklahoma Psilocybin Research Pilot Program.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City) is the sponsor of a measure to prevent fentanyl overdose deaths through the decriminalized use of fentanyl testing strips.

These small -and inexpensive- papers can detect several other substances and even different drug formats, and their use and decrim count with the endorsement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.)

Rep. Dollens says that the testing strips are an “easy and smart way” to better inform people at risk of fentanyl exposure, as they are “reliable” and can be “a real lifesaver,” providing users with a fast check for fentanyl presence.

HB 1987 faced the House Alcohol, Tobacco, and Controlled Substances committee and finally passed with unanimous bipartisan support on Wed., Feb. 15. It will now go to the house floor.

Washington’s Psilocybin Bill

The state’s bipartisan effort for legal psychedelic therapy for citizens 21 and older, the Psilocybin Services Wellness and Opportunity Act, has faced the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce where first a hearing was held (Jan. 30) and finally passed by a majority on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The original text has been amended, and the new SB 5263 version has been referred to the Senate committee on Means and Ways.

The original bill stated the intent of facilitating the establishment of safe, legal, and affordable psilocybin service centers to provide citizens of at least 21 years of age with “opportunities for supported psilocybin experiences for wellness and personal growth,” a portion that has been left out of the new version.

Most noticeably, the original text stated a two-year program development period for the state’s department of health to “adopt rules for the implementation of a comprehensive regulatory framework that allows individuals 21 years of age and older in this state to be provided psilocybin services.”

The new version has retained the establishment of an advisory board within the state’s health department, as well as the development of “a long-term strategic plan for ensuring that psilocybin services become and remain a safe, accessible, and affordable option for all persons 21 years of age and older in this state for whom psilocybin may be appropriate,” now added “or as part of their indigenous religious or cultural practices.”

The new SB 5236 intends to establish a board, as well as an interagency work group, “to provide advice and recommendations on developing a comprehensive regulatory framework for access to regulated psilocybin for Washington residents who are at least 21 years of age.”

Other parts that have been lost in the amended text are definitions concerning preparation, administration and integration sessions; as well as “permitted location”, “premises,” and all others related to psilocybin services (such as centers, operators, and facilitators.)

