CA Cannabis Equity Grant, MMJ Bill In NH, Marijuana Bills In Nebraska, MA MMJ Policies, Weed Testing Labs In Vermont

Cannabis Equity Programs In California

The California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, or Go-Biz, announced that it awarded $15 million in grants "to support local efforts to promote equity in the cannabis industry" per the Marijuana Moment.

Under the Cannabis Equity Grants Program for Local Jurisdictions, GO-Biz distributed the funds to 16 cities and counties across the state.

"This program aids local efforts to support equity applicants & licensees through technical support, regulatory compliance assistance & assistance securing startup capital," GO-Biz tweeted.

Governor Gavin Newson’s “budget proposal for next fiscal year includes $15 million in funding for this program and we intend to issue our next grant solicitation in October 2023."

New Hampshire Accepts Medical Cannabis Home Grow Bill

New Hampshire House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee recently held a hearing to continue expanding the medicinal cannabis program in the state and received testimony on HB 431.

Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Wendy Thomas, the bill would allow registered marijuana patients and designated caregivers to cultivate up to three mature cannabis plants, three immature plants, and 12 seedlings at their homes. They would have to report it to regulators at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

“For many poor people with serious medical conditions, medical expenses and a reduced ability to work make getting cannabis difficult,” Thomas said. “By allowing home cultivation, you are giving the therapeutic patients financial relief for their non-insurance-covered medicine.”

Recreational Marijuana Sales, Decriminalization Of Cannabis Possession In Nebraska

Nebraska Judiciary Committee recently heard testimony on two bills that would lift certain marijuana restrictions in the state," the Nebraska Unicameral Website.

Sponsored by Omaha Senator Terrell McKinney, LB634 would allow recreational cannabis sales in the state for adults 21 and older. It would also create a framework for "growing, selling, and distributing marijuana and would give priority to individuals seeking to start certain cannabis companies in low-income and disenfranchised communities and areas impacted by high rates of drug charges."

Additionally, "LB634 would allow for an individual to obtain clean slate relief if the offense was committed on or after Jan. 1, 2010, and if the offender completes their sentence and pays all court-ordered fees by June 1, 2024."

“With the clean slate laws, we eliminate barriers by offering relief from systematic measures that have kept so many behind and [can introduce] them to a life where mistakes no longer define their futures,” McKinney said. “We can give them a shot at redemption.”

On its part, LB22, sponsored by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, would decriminalize the possession and use of cannabis in the state. “[Marijuana] prohibition guarantees a market for cartels, the mafia, and street gangs,” said David Swarts of Palmyra who testified in support of LB22. “Cannabis is not dangerous, but buying from the cartel is, and, unfortunately, police actions to enforce the war on drugs can also be dangerous.”

Medical Marijuana Policies In Massachusetts

In Massachusetts, The Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) voted to extend a number of pandemic-related policies relating to medicinal cannabis.

State regulators specifically seek to extend telehealth visits and curbside pickup availability for first-time registrations for medical marijuana through the end of 2023.

According to the CCC, since March 2020 "80% of all initial provider visits were conducted via telehealth appointments." Although, "the lowest percentage of initial visits conducted via telehealth appointments since the start of the pandemic was in September 2021. That month still saw 53% of initial visits conducted remotely," per the CCC.

Vermont: Contaminated Cannabis Products Removed From Shelves

Vermont regulators removed some marijuana products from a state cannabis store's shelves after finding they were potentially contaminated due to pesticide use.

The Cannabis Control Board reportedly "issued a consumer protection warning for all strains of marijuana" produced by Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination.

"The person who purchased marijuana from the Derby store reported headaches, stomach ache, and nausea," said James Pepper, chairman of the Cannabis Control Board, who is also recommending that the Legislature fund a state testing laboratory.

"That product was tested and contained the fungicide myclobutanil, which is prohibited in legal cannabis cultivation," Pepper continued. He also added that samples from the other four retailers are being tested expecting to have some results as soon as possible.

State Senator Dick Sears, chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, supports the effort to fund the state lab.

“State-run is probably the best way to do it,” Sears said, adding that the Senate Appropriations Committee is considering a proposal to fund such a lab in the Budget Reconciliation Act.

Image Credits: S.Borisov and OpenRangeStock on Shutterstock Edited By Benzinga