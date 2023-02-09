Michigan Gov Whitmer Proposes State Marijuana Testing Lab, MA Cannabis Labs Want Trade Association

Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) announced possible plans to create a state-operated cannabis testing lab, reported MLive Michigan.

Standardization Could Bring Consistency to Michigan's Laboratory Testing Industry

The 'reference lab' (as regulators call it) "would audit results issued by existing marijuana safety labs to ensure accuracy, help investigate suspected illicit marijuana that enters the licensed market, determine product recalls, and help create standardized lab testing methods for the industry," said CRA director Brian Hanna.

Building, equipping and staffing the lab is estimated to cost about $4.4 million.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a 2024 budget that would take effect Oct. 1 if approved by the Legislature.

According to the governor’s recommended budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025: "This includes $4.4 million for a new Cannabis Regulatory Agency Reference Laboratory which will serve a critical regulatory function for the confirmation of results during audits, investigations, and product safety recalls, and serve as a site for national validation for the development of standard cannabis testing methods.”

Data Transparency In The Cannabis Industry, New Measure In MA

Meanwhile, some cannabis testing labs located in Massachusetts joined forces to form a new trade association, reported The Boston Business Journal.

State Rep. Daniel Donahue and State Sen. John Velis proposed a bill seeking more data transparency in the cannabis industry and to "have the Cannabis Control Commission publish the results of testing labs including failure rates for pesticides, moisture content for flowers, and THC percentages," per the local media news outlet.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices will go up soon.

Image Credits: Billion Photos and Yarygin by Shutterstock Edited By Benzinga