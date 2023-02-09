Exclusive: Experience Rich Smoking Without The Hassle: 4Front Launches 1988 Blunts

4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF has broadened its brand portfolio with the launch of 1988, a new line of flavored, tobacco-free blunts that feature the company's top-tier flower.

1988 pre-rolled 1-gram blunts are packed full of 4Front's choice nugs, rolled into tobacco-free blunt cones and are available as singles in dube tubes.

The filterless, slow-burning blunts are available in a variety of strains and flavors designed to enhance the strain's flavor profile and user experience.

"1988 – our latest addition to our suite of brands – is named for the year in which the term blunt was introduced to the world by way of hip-hop," Brandon Mills, 4Front Ventures' executive vice president, told Benzinga. "Strong and sophisticated, our take on this classic staple delivers a rich smoking experience and everything you love about blunts without the hassle of rolling your own. As we continue to demonstrate our ability to develop products that 'wow' consumers, we look forward to expanding 1988's product offerings and plan to launch infused blunts in the coming weeks, which will bring even more high-quality, consistent products to consumers."

Currently, 1988 is available at 4Front's Mission Dispensaries in Georgetown, Worcester and Brookline, Massachusetts.

The new brand will continue to roll out to partner dispensaries in the Bay State and to Illinois cannabis consumers later this year.

Photo: Courtesy of 4Front Ventures Corp.