Why Rep. AOC Supports Cannabis Legalization & Expungement: 'Criminalization Is An Instrument Of Racist, Colonial Policy'

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) has been a vocal advocate for the legalization of cannabis, a topic that has been at the forefront of the national discourse in recent years and on the back burner for decades. In a series of tweets, AOC has made it clear that she sees the criminalization of marijuana as a major injustice, rooted in racist and colonial policies and a failure of the War on Drugs.

An Instrument Of Racist And Colonial Policy

"The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in 2021. This sentiment is echoed by many who see the War on Drugs as a tool used to target and oppress communities of color.

Ocasio-Cortez has also made the case that the legalization of cannabis is not just a personal freedom issue, but a matter of public health. "Marijuana should be legalized, and drug consumption should be decriminalized. These are matters of public health," she had argued in 2019.

Legalization Without Expungement Is Not Complete

In AOC's view, the legalization of marijuana must go hand in hand with efforts to expunge the records of those who have been unfairly convicted under unjust drug laws. "For people to truly be freed from having their lives haunted by unjust marijuana convictions, we must work to expunge records beyond pardoning," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez also argues that the legalization of cannabis should be viewed as a justice issue, one that has the potential to positively impact communities that have been decimated by mass incarceration. "You can’t separate marijuana legalization from the injustices of the War on Drugs. If you do, those who profit from private prisons can get another payday w/ marijuana. $ is a justice issue. Communities decimated by mass incarceration need to see investments w/ legalization," she tweeted.

Big Pharma

In addition, Ocasio-Cortez has expressed concern about the potential for big pharmaceutical companies to monopolize the marijuana industry, locking out communities that have been devastated by the War on Drugs. "If Big Pharma gets their way with federal marijuana legalization, communities decimated by the War on Drugs will be locked out from the chance to recover from mass incarceration, and the corps who benefited (private equity groups w/ for-profit prison holdings) will capitalize," she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez's support for the legalization of cannabis is rooted in her belief in justice and her commitment to addressing the harm caused by the War on Drugs. Her call for the legalization of marijuana and the expungement of records serves as a powerful reminder of the need for systemic change in the criminal justice system.

Photo by nrkbeta, via WikiMedia Commons, edited by Javier Hasse.

