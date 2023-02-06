Marijuana Processing Business Shut Down By Michigan Regulators For Untagged Products

A Michigan-based marijuana processing facility was recently shut down by the state regulator, reported MLive.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) accused the Shiawassee County-based business of operating under the name Layercake Farms 2 and possessing untagged cannabis products.

Candid Labs holds licenses to process products supplying both recreational and medical cannabis markets.

What Happened

CRA determined that the business some 30 miles west of Flint jeopardized “the safety or health of patrons or employees,” adding that “the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.”

The regulators inspected the business in early October after the company notified them about a video surveillance system malfunction at its grow facility. The inspectors found that 38 cameras were “inoperable and showing black screens.”

However, during the inspection of the processing facility, investigators found a number of products that were not tagged with Metrc tags, which allows the CRA to monitor cannabis products from seeds to sale.

“CRA staff observed five tall, cylindrical glass jars with green lids each labeled with ‘Labyrinth Xtracts Ultra Fine Distillate Oil’ and a ‘Hempire State Growers Hudson Valley New York’ sticker inside” a storage trailer,” the agency said. Moreover, the “tall cylindrical jars were filled to the top with what appeared to be marijuana distillate and were without Metrc tags.”

The agency also said that complaints filed against the company’s processing licenses included 28 license violations.

November Recall

In November, the CRA recalled some products sold by a local cannabis dispensary in Flint, which also received a summary suspension of its medical and recreational marijuana licenses.

The agency tested Green Culture’s products, which contained unacceptable levels of banned pesticides, heavy metals, mold and bacteria.

Photo: Courtesy of Budding . on Unsplash