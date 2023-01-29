Steven Spielberg Says He Never Smoked Weed, But Still Has Fun With Seth Rogen's Stoner Movies

By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo

Seth Rogen and Steven Spielberg attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival, presenting The Fabelmans, the director's autobiography in which Rogen plays his uncle.

During the festival, they were intercepted by the press and a journalist from Variety magazine asked Spielberg what the stoner movie he liked the most about the actor from "The Night Before." He replied: "Since I've never gotten high, I don't consider them smoking movies." However, that doesn't stop him from enjoying the cannabis fanatic's comedic films.

The winning film of 2 Golden Globes (Best Dramatic Film and Best Director) on which they worked together was released on January 26 in Latin American theaters.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Is Back!

The most successful cannabis business event in the world, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami for its 16th edition. This is the place where DEALS GET DONE, where money is raised, M&A start, and companies meet investors and key partners. Join us at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 11-12. Don’t miss out. Secure your tickets now. Prices are going up soon.

Nuestro contenido en Español:

Berghain Berlin: Cierra el Famoso Club

Sarkis: Qué Pedir en el Restaurante Más Popular de Buenos Aires

Romina Scalora: la Guionista que Forjó una Carrera en los Medios Cubriendo el Wanda Gate

Ramen en Buenos Aires: Dónde Encontrar el Mejor

Online Mami: el Camino del Influencer y Activismo Gordx

Image Credits: Stephen McCarthy/Collision via Sportsfile – Collision Conf from Toronto, Canada, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons // Edited in Canva by El Planteo