People Science Raises $5.3M For Evolution Of Therapeutic Alternatives: Psychedelics & Cannabis

Private biopharma company People Science raised $5.3 million in its second seed round, which was led by Acre Venture Partners and followed by Bluestein Ventures, THIA Ventures and FORM Life Ventures.

The company, which now has a total $8.5 million of seed funding, will use the latest capital to support ongoing R&D on psychedelics, the microbiome, cannabis, cannabinoids, digital health interventions and to expand its activities in nutrition and food as medicine.

Lucas Mann, Acre Venture’s co-founder, managing partner and board member says his fund typically invests in companies that are innovating in food and agriculture to improve the health of people and the planet.

"We think this platform has the potential to be transformational in unlocking robust evidence and data-based claims that are often lacking in the 'food as medicine' space - and such claims have the power to not only propel consumer products forward but also the adoption of more food-driven practices by the medical community," Mann stated.

On behalf of People Science, co-founder and co-CEO Dr. Noah Craft said that while there are solutions for humans to be well and improve their health, no “great clinical research infrastructure” has been created so far that includes both “real people” and “rigorous science at scale.”

"More than ever before, people are defining their own path to wellness and trying to figure out what makes them better. We are bringing the tools of science directly to the people to help them find answers and to share this knowledge with society," Craft said.

The company’s move into the alternative medicine research infrastructure will connect people, doctors and scientists via the CHLOE platform - a software technology combining a consumer-facing mobile app with a clinical research platform.

CHLOE allows consumers to understand which alternative medicines work best for them, while companies and researchers can engage with People Science to test their ideas and products directly or by licensing.

People Science is set to work with companies with health initiatives to develop evidence proving the efficacy of interventions through its tech platform making data generation and feedback loops more efficient, scalable and cost-effective, aiming to drive better health outcomes.

Clinical studies with the new tech platform began in late 2022; the app is intended to become available to the public in early 2023.

