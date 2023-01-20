United Food And Commercial Workers Supports New Jersey Psilocybin Bill

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 360 recently announced its publicly endorse New Jersey Assembly Bill A4911, which authorizes the production and use of psilocybin to promote health and wellness.

“We welcome the introduction of this thoughtful piece of legislation,” said Sam Ferraino, president of UFCW Local 360.

Local 360, which represents NJ's cannabis workers as well as other retail, hospital, manufacturing, and public sector employees, also wants to work with lawmakers and the cannabis industry when psilocybin is legalized, per a press release.

What's In The Bill?

Introduced by Democratic assemblymembers Raj Mukherji, Herb Conaway and James Kennedy, NJ Bill A4911 would decriminalize psilocybin production, possession, use, and distribution and would expunge past offenses.

In addition, to expunging past psilocybin offenses and increasing equitable access to beneficial healthcare compounds, UFCW Local 360 praised the bill’s intent to establish safe, legal and affordable psilocybin service centers, and to recognize that New Jersey’s labor unions are critical to making that happen.

“It’s a worthy companion to Senate President Scutari’s bill which recognizes psilocybin’s great potential, faces up to the inequities of its criminalization, and understands the need to proceed in partnership with labor unions to build a sustainable, well-regulated industry,” Ferraino said.

The bill reflects research indicating psilocybin is non-addictive and can be effective in treating depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and other behavioral health conditions.

“The movement to legalize psilocybin is building because more and more jurisdictions recognize the benefits it brings, and the low risks it presents,” Ferraino concluded. “New Jersey can be a real leader in this space if room is made for labor organizations and for meaningful social and economic justice provisions.”

Photo: Courtesy Of Sander Mathlener On Unsplash