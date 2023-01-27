Learn How To Safely Facilitate Psychedelic Therapy With These New Training Programs

ATMA Journey Centers Offers Psychedelic Training To Physicians And Prescribers

Canadian physicians and prescribers can now enroll in a psychedelic training program developed by ATMA Journey Centers, a company that has gathered real-life protocol experiences through providing psilocybin-assisted therapy for palliative care patients and is set to conduct MDMA-assisted therapy clinical trials next.

The offer addresses Alberta, as the province’s new legal therapeutic framework is calling physicians and psychiatrists to evaluate if patients are candidates for psychedelic treatment.

"There are just a handful of physicians and psychiatrists across Canada that have had clinical experience working with psilocybin or MDMA, medicines which can be night and day from, for instance, ketamine," said CMO and psychiatrist Dr. Ravi Bains.

He believes understanding psychedelics’ therapeutic effects “is crucial for the role doctors are being asked to play in Alberta's framework."

Founder and co-CEO David Harder further added that Alberta regulations “clearly state the need for education and training of all practitioners involved in the psychedelic-assisted therapy framework, including physicians and psychiatrists,” of which ATMA intends to become a top training provider in support of the regulatory framework.

"We believe physicians and prescribers need a thorough understanding of these medicines as more patients will come to them asking questions and wanting to be referred for these treatments," Harder concluded.

The course, which is eligible for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits, has now opened for registration and will begin in mid-April.

Intensive Program By Zach Leary & The Microdose

Extensively experienced Zachary Leary -yes, the adoptive son of Timothy- is launching a psychedelic studies intensive program, supported by its new partner media company Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

Zach has provided psychedelic therapy to nearly 100 people and has taught over 50 people his unique approach to psychedelic studies, which includes safe use and harm reduction, some history of psychedelics, and how to become a good practitioner overall.

The program is an eight-week course designed to deliver a holistic, “modern yet mystical,” approach to assisting in the healing path through the use of psychedelic plants, starting on Feb. 8 and ending on March 29.

Specifically, it will consist of two weekly, live lessons via Zoom platform, each week being a different class module covering “the diverse requirements of what it takes to be a safe, compassionate and effective psychedelic guide while providing participants with the knowledge to understand the last 60 years of psychedelic research and culture.”

Microdose CEO Connor Haslam said the company is excited to be the promotional partner for Zach’s new proposal. “Critical partnerships with esteemed individuals and innovative organizations who share the same vision will accelerate Microdose’s goal of raising awareness while helping mitigate the mental health crisis we face worldwide.”

Photo by Dylan Gillis on Unsplash