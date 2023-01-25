Buy Weed And Get A Free Night Skiing At Michigan Resort, Courtesy Of Lume Cannabis

Lume Cannabis Co., the largest single-state adult-use operator in the nation, has partnered with a well-known ski resort in Michigan to offer folks a free skiing experience under the stars.

To Participate Of This Unique Experience

Starting on Jan. 26, Mount Bohemia is offering individuals who purchase Lume Cannabis products one free Thursday night of skiing, reported CBS Detroit.

“Bring a Lume receipt to Bohemia and you can night ski (from 3 pm to 8 pm for the next six Thursdays) for free courtesy of Lume Cannabis Co." posted Mount Bohemia Ski Resort on its Facebook page. "Mark your calendars and enjoy Bohemia under the stars."

Lume's receipt should be from within the last five days after purchase.

Officials of the Mount Bohemia Ski Resort, located at 6532 Gay Lac La Belle Rd, Mohawk, said season pass holders will still be able to use their passes on Thursday nights.

