New York Takes A Stand: First Legal Cannabis Shop Aims To Reduce Tobacco And Addiction Rates In The City

By Lucia Tedesco via El Planteo
Housing Works has the first legal cannabis dispensary in The Big Apple. According to the established agreements, to continue working they must help reduce the use of tobacco among users.
The New York organization promotes harm reduction for people with addiction. But it has many more purposes: it assists people with HIV and AIDS, undertakes housing programs, and promotes substance abuse treatment.
The contract with the State establishes that Housing Works must offer services that contribute to the elimination of nicotine from the lives of its tenants, housed in 12 compounds in Bedford-Stuyvesant and a building in Harlem, reported the New York Post.
The store, it says on its facade, loves drug users. Apparently, it is not the same with tobacco smokers, with whom it shows greater rigidity while continuing to offer them the help they need.
We give funding to keep people addicted and homeless to those who want it that way and they are proud of it. “We love people who use drugs”. They said it all right there. @NYCMayor @GovKathyHochul @NYSComptroller this is the message to kids, families on the Upper East Side. pic.twitter.com/EvHS2qOGBd— NYFSS (@saferstreetsny) January 2, 2023
Housing Works Cannabis Co has been operating in Greenwich Village since December 29. This is one of three nonprofit organizations that have obtained state licenses to sell marijuana (the other two are The Massive Doe Fund and Center for Community Alternatives), which also offer treatment for people addicted to alcohol and drugs.
