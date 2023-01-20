Schwazze Appoints Forrest Hoffmaster As CFO

Medicine Man Technologies operating as Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ, announced changes to its executive financial leadership team in preparation for its growth initiatives in Colorado and New Mexico with the addition of CFO, Forrest Hoffmaster. Hoffmaster replaces the current CFO, Nancy Huber, who announced her plans to retire once the company hired a new CFO.

As CFO, Hoffmaster joins the executive leadership team at Schwazze where he will be responsible for the company's finance functions including accounting, audit, risk, tax, treasury, financial planing and analysis, investor relations, and capital markets. In addition, he will oversee the company's data analytics and information technology functions. Hoffmaster brings to Schwazze a 30-year career with broad C-suite experience in purpose-driven companies including Whole Foods, HEB Grocery, Advanced Micro Devices and, most recently, with New Seasons Market headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

"We are excited about the addition of Forrest Hoffmaster to our executive leadership team as chief financial officer. Hoffmaster brings a wealth of financial and operational experience that will enable Schwazze's growth strategy, optimize its operating costs, and foster a performance-driven organization," stated Justin Dye, chairman and CEO of Schwazze. "We thank Nancy Huber, outgoing CFO, for her invaluable contributions since 2019 and wish her well in her retirement."

Hoffmaster, stated, "I am excited to join such a deeply experienced, operationally focused team at Schwazze and look forward to the growth and success ahead. Schwazze has solid fundamentals and is writing an incredibly successful story as an admired retailer with a house of brands in the cannabis industry. I am looking forward to contributing to that.”

