GrowGeneration Expands Its Retail Footprint To Northern Michigan

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG, a chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, announced the acquisition of inventory and equipment from The Grow Store, a family owned and operated business located in Traverse City, Michigan. As a part of the transaction, GrowGen also took over the existing store location at 90 N. US-31 S., Traverse City, MI.

Darren Lampert, co-founder and CEO of GrowGen stated, “We are excited to expand our retail footprint to northern Michigan to more efficiently and effectively service the many growers in that area. The Grow Store has had incredible success and we are excited to continue its legacy in the Traverse City market.”

Lampert continued, “GrowGen remains committed to providing high-quality products and having the largest product selection, best service, and most knowledgeable grow professionals in the industry. This transaction supports those commitments and enhances our overall portfolio of stores to best serve both our commercial and home-grow customers.”

Photo by Richard T on Unsplash

