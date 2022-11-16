GrowGeneration Announces Partnership With Grodan Becoming A Platinum Certified Distributor

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 58 locations across 15 states, reported its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022.

“In the third quarter of 2022, net sales of $70.9 million outpaced our internal expectations, bolstered primarily by stronger-than-expected demand within our distribution and private label business,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGeneration’s co-founder and CEO.

A New Partnership

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG entered into a premium partnership with Grodan, an industry-leading producer of stone wool growing media solutions for a wide variety of hydroponics operations.

A Platinum Certified Dealer

Being the first in the country, GrowGen is now a Platinum Certified dealer of Grodan products.

“This enhanced partnership will elevate GrowGen’s market position and allow Grodan products to be sold to more customers at competitive pricing," according to a press release.

“Grodan’s innovative and sustainable stone wool products are the best in the industry," Rebecca Haluska, SVP of purchasing for GrowGen said.

“The direct partnership brings Grodan stone wool growing solutions to the entire GrowGen retail footprint and further delivers on our commitment to provide high-quality products to our customers at the best prices,” she added.

Heather Colburn, North America director of sales for Grodan said they are excited to bring their advanced crop steering products to market through GrowGen.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W On Unsplash