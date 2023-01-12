ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Recreational Cannabis Campaigns In These States Raised About $20M

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 12, 2023 2:48 PM | 1 min read
Recreational Cannabis Campaigns In These States Raised About $20M

Recreational cannabis legalization campaigns in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota raised some $20 million last year. More than $19 million, or 95% of the total, came from cannabis industry businesses, reported MjBizDaily, citing midterm elections campaign finance records.

See below for the states and their totals:

  • Arkansas, $13.98 million
  • Missouri, $4.23 million
  • Maryland, $389,480
  • North Dakota, $595,430
  • South Dakota, $629,390

Source: State Campaign Finance Reports Via MjBizDaily

The mixed results of the November elections (victories in Maryland and Missouri and losses in Arkansas and North and South Dakota) underscore potential risks for industry-driven campaigns.

For the full feature on MjBizDaily, click here.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy Of Budding . On Unsplash

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: arkansasCampaign Finance RecordsMarijuana Policy ProjectMarylandMissouriNorth DakotaNovember Midterm ElectionRecreational CannabisShaleen TitleSouth DakotaToi HutchinsonCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsPoliticsMarketsGeneral

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved