Recreational Cannabis Campaigns In These States Raised About $20M

Recreational cannabis legalization campaigns in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota raised some $20 million last year. More than $19 million, or 95% of the total, came from cannabis industry businesses, reported MjBizDaily, citing midterm elections campaign finance records.

See below for the states and their totals:

Arkansas, $13.98 million

Missouri, $4.23 million

Maryland, $389,480

North Dakota, $595,430

South Dakota, $629,390

Source: State Campaign Finance Reports Via MjBizDaily

The mixed results of the November elections (victories in Maryland and Missouri and losses in Arkansas and North and South Dakota) underscore potential risks for industry-driven campaigns.

Photo: Courtesy Of Budding . On Unsplash