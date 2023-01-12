Recreational Cannabis Campaigns In These States Raised About $20M

Recreational cannabis legalization campaigns in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota raised some $20 million last year. More than $19 million, or 95% of the total, came from cannabis industry businesses, reported MjBizDaily, citing midterm elections campaign finance records.
See below for the states and their totals:
- Arkansas, $13.98 million
- Missouri, $4.23 million
- Maryland, $389,480
- North Dakota, $595,430
- South Dakota, $629,390
Source: State Campaign Finance Reports Via MjBizDaily
The mixed results of the November elections (victories in Maryland and Missouri and losses in Arkansas and North and South Dakota) underscore potential risks for industry-driven campaigns.
For the full feature on MjBizDaily, click here.
Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.
Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.
Join us April 11-12, 2023 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach in sunny Florida.