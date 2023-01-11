Comparing Psychedelics' Administration Routes: Are Intramuscular Injections More Effective Than Intravenous?

Short-acting psychedelics biotech Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF has dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical trial assessing intramuscular (IM) versus intravenous (IV) administration of its novel DMT-based synthetic compound.

Conducted at Hammersmith Medicines Research Ltd. in the U.K., the study aims to contrast the safety and tolerability of its proprietary SPL026 compound delivered through IM and IV routes in up to 14 healthy participants.

Small Pharma CSO Carol Routledge explained that IM injection of SPL026 may provide greater convenience for physicians and improve patients’ experience.

The study seeks to identify a target dose of IM SPL026 that is well tolerated and delivers a consistent psychedelic experience, she explained.

“By understanding parameters such as the duration and intensity of the psychedelic experience, we will be able to explore the potential application of IM SPL026 for treating mental health conditions,” Routledge added.

CEO George Tziras added that the company’s core mission is patient access: “It is reflected in our decision to focus on short-duration psychedelics delivered through different administration routes, with the goal of maximizing patient reach and convenience.”

Tziras further stated that with the completed Phase 2a trial of IV SPL026 in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) — for which the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Small Pharma an Innovation Passport designation — the company is one step closer to understanding the potential efficacy of SPL026 as a depression treatment.

“These proof-of-concept results, combined with the results of our other SPL026 studies, will help guide our future clinical development and commercialization strategy,” he concluded.

