This Pharma Company Just Scored Another Psychedelics Patent And Set Its Sights On 70 More

Short-acting psychedelics biotech firm Small Pharma Inc. DMTTF received a USPTO patent protecting the composition matter of a group of deuterated DMT compounds, with expected exclusivity until April 2041.

“We have made significant strides this year progressing our research and development programs and in securing key IP to support and protect them,” said CEO George Tziras.

“We secured eight patent grants so far this year, bringing our total from four to twelve. The grant of this second United States patent effectively protects all pharmaceutical formulations of the specified deuterated DMT compounds, enabling us to progress our deuterated pipeline with even greater confidence.”

Indeed, the new patent will further strengthen the company’s intellectual property position by being the equivalent to an existing European patent, therefore expanding protection for the company’s deuterated DMT pipeline in the global market.

Small Pharma recently released its financial results for the three and six months ended August 31, 2022, as well as business highlights for the period including its two advanced clinical programs and the company’s preclinical pipeline.

Its short-acting psychedelic assisted therapies under development are currently focusing on depression treatment with lead candidate SPL026, a proprietary synthetic formulation of DMT. More specifically, Small Pharma is advancing a clinical program of intravenous (IV) SPL026 in conjunction with psychotherapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Photo courtesy of RF._.studio on Pexels and Jynto on Wikimedia Commons.