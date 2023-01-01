[Photo Gallery] Plant Magick: The Book That Explores The Sensuality And Psychedelia of Plants

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

Plant Magick: The Library of Esoterica is a book by Jessica Hundley that reflects the existing symbiosis between humanity and plants throughout history.

Published by publisher Taschen, the literary work is defined as a "visual and literary compendium that traces the rich symbolic history of plants, flowers, and trees in art, mythology, religion, and literature."

DAZED, the British fashion and lifestyle magazine, reviewed it: “The book highlights its shifting connotations…at times raunchy, sensual, powerful, threatening, redemptive, transcendental, deadly or healing. They speak of the perpetually cyclical nature of life: of birth, death, decay, and rebirth.”

In an interview with the London-based independent outlet, Jessica Hundley spoke about the different aspects of our relationship with plants, such as symbolism, psychedelia, pacifism, witchcraft, rituals, surrealism, and healing.

(Find an image gallery at the end of the article)

Symbolism

In her dialogue with Dazed, Hundley referred to the symbolism of plants present in religion and in our myths and legends centuries ago.

“Humans have been associating elements of nature with deeply symbolic meanings for thousands of years… Eve is eating the apple from the Tree of Knowledge, Persephone's pomegranate or the lotus representing the process of attaining enlightenment, rising from the mud through the water into the air. Not only plants but also cacti and fungi, they are all represented in symbolism within our first mythologies and religious practices”, explained the author.

And she continued: "We also often find parallels between our own lives within the cycle of growth and the seasons: the root, the stem, the flowering, the decay, and death, coming back to be reborn."

Psychedelic

Moreover, the writer, producer, and director specialized in music, cinema, counterculture, and psychedelia, referring to the spectacular psychedelic experiences that arise from the consumption of certain plant species.

“Almost all psychedelic experiences are directly related to ingesting various medicinal plants, cacti, or mushrooms. The ergot mushroom, for example, is one of the main components of LSD. Visions and patterns associated with the ingestion of peyote, San Pedro cactus, or ayahuasca are just a few of the plant medicine rituals that have resulted in generations of indigenous art: visionary works executed in media such as textiles, clay, and jewelry.”

Pacifism

“The term ‘flower power’ was first coined by the great American poet and activist Allen Ginsberg. It's such a powerful phrase, connoting the power of nonviolent protest, peaceful radicalism, and revolution," Hundley said.

Witchcraft

Likewise, Hundley revealed that there are many images in the book that evoke the long relationship between plants and magic: images of mushroom-shaped stone totem poles in Central America and also reproductions of contemporary works such as performance art and sculptures.

And she added: “Herbalism and green witchcraft are inherently a part of almost all witchcraft practices. Within most pagan traditions, you will find a deep relationship with plants and herbs, which are considered potent healers, as well as nature-focused ceremonies, where the earth itself is a goddess, the source of generative power and beauty. Although not necessarily identifying as 'witches,' artists such as Megan Boyd, Elena Stonaker, Lani Trock and Ariana Papademetropoulos certainly embrace a distinctly feminine power within their artistic representations of plants and flowers."

Rituals

Who can deny that plants and flowers have had (and still) a fundamental place in our rites and ceremonies?

“We have been integrating plants and flowers into initiation rites, marriage, and death ceremonies in every culture since recorded history, and probably longer! The book celebrates this symbiotic relationship and explores how we accept plants not only as markers of life transitions but also as methods to expand consciousness," says Hundley.

Surrealism

In Plant Magick, the surrealist works play with dreamlike landscapes, as in the "Meditative Rose" by Salvador Dalí or the work of Magritte.

“We have focused particularly on the work of Surrealist women, the circle of women who pushed the boundaries of form in their distinctively feminine way. In Plant Magick, this is beautifully illustrated in the work of Remedios Varo and the wonderful photography of the painter and theater designer Leonor Fini captured at a party with her cloth flower as a mask”.

Healing

Hundley's work also seeks to awaken feelings of care for the environment and ourselves.

Related to the above, she affirmed: “Interacting with nature in any way: taking care of a plant, walking through a forest, taking care of a garden, all these experiences can be meditative and healing. The hope is that by cultivating a deeper connection with plants, whether it's watering a houseplant on your windowsill or exploring a park or nature preserve, we'll be better able to care for ourselves and our planet."

Plant Magick: Image Gallery

Gallery images are Taschen’s property.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Image: Courtesy Of Taschen

Nuestro contenido en Español:

Cómo Quitar el Efecto del Cartón

Microdosis de Hongos: Una Guía para Principiantes

Efectos de la Pepa: Todo lo que Querés Saber