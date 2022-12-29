Where To Buy Legal Weed In 2023: New Store Openings & Controversy Around CA Cannabis Mall Project

New CA Cannabis Super Center & Who's Against It

A former outlet mall situated in California's Mojave Desert, in the vicinity of Interstate 15 and between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, could become a "cannabis super-center" after the Barstow City Council voted 3-1 to approve the project last week, reported SFGATE.

In addition to 20 cannabis farms, six distributors, five marijuana producers and two retail dispensaries, the initial plans include a cannabis consumption lounge on the property as well.

However, many are against turning a 29-acre real estate with 24 different buildings into a legal marijuana business.

Billie Braun, who owns the local restaurant Billie's Kitchen, is worried that the move would target Barstow as a "drug town."

Bushawn Carpenter, a local pastor said the Christian group, "Barstow Christian Pastors" is also "adamantly opposed" to setting up the marijuana business.

Another Christian leader, Joe Vail, a minister at the Mojave Desert Christian Church, has taken the same stance. "I would love to see a sign across Barstow Main Street up here that says Barstow belongs to Jesus," Vail said during the Council meeting. "I'm afraid if you put up something like this, you'll be saying Barstow belongs to Satan. I'm not in favor of this at all."

This Michigan City To Get Its Third Rec Marijuana Shop

Meanwhile, Michigan's Grand Haven is getting its third marijuana dispensary, reported MLive.

The city's planning commission issued a special use permit for a shop in a strip mall on 172nd Avenue earlier this month. The business, Discount Buds, will be operated by Corunna Biz LLC in Birmingham.

Currently, there's only one operating recreational dispensary at 1125 S. Beacon Boulevard. In addition, New Standard also sells medical cannabis.

The second business approved by the city to sell weed is Level Cannabis, which intends to construct a recreational dispensary at 1021 Jackson Street.

Theory Wellness To Kick Off Rec Marijuana Sales In Vermont

Theory Wellness will launch adult-use cannabis sales on Friday, Dec. 30 at

768 Putney Road in Brattleboro's Fairfield Plaza Shopping Center. This is the company's eighth retail location and it will take a different approach from its operations in Massachusetts and Maine.

"The emphasis on streamlined licensing for craft farmers will allow for a terrific mix of top-quality products in our dispensary," Brandon Pollock, the company's CEO said. "By focusing on retail, we look forward to showcasing this unique network of local cultivators, many of which have been producing high-quality flower for years."

This approach is a shift from Theory's existing markets, which are vertically integrated operations that produce a range of in-house products and cultivate award-winning flowers.

Photo: Courtesy of NikolayFrolochkin and ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay