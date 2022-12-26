Why You Should Watch 'U-47700,' A Post-Apocalyptic Short Film About Drugs By Erasmo De La Parra [Watch Here]

Directed by the Chilean-Dutch Erasmo de la Parra, “U-47700: A Brief Account of the Near Future” (2021) depicts an apocalyptic world after World War III, a future in which much of humanity is addicted to “Mickey,” a new drug made with component U-47700.

The short film was shot in Amsterdam and written by de la Parra and Lucía Bärtschi, starring Walt Klink, Teun Stokkel, and Kees van Wandelen, who play a group of friends traversed by the potent opioid and its impact on society.

When Kalkin (Teun Stokkel) starts experiencing visions of the prophetess Ador Mada and unveils a dangerous secret, a spiral of violence is unleashed.

Moreover, as reviewed by Revista Cáñamo, the 18-minute-long picture filmed in the former Afrikahuis church and the Leeuwenburg office complex portrays “a fair amount of religiosity and mysticism and many visual references to Stanley Kubrick.”

The short movie is shot in both black and white and color, and its superb photography will most likely captivate you.

Watch 'U-47700' Here:

What Is U-47700?

U-47700, also known as U4, pink heroin, pinky, and pink, is an opioid analgesic drug developed by a team at Upjohn in the 1970s which has around 7.5 times the potency of morphine in animal models.

The drug failed to receive FDA approval and, as a result, never made it into the market. However, over the years, U-47700 slowly made its way into the hands of foreign drug manufacturers who found old patent filings and academic journals containing the formula, as per CNN.

What are the symptoms linked to U-47700? As with other strong opioids: strong analgesia, sedation, euphoria, constipation, itching, and respiratory depression which could be harmful or fatal.

The drug has been associated with, at least, 46 deaths in the United States and several others in Germany, Belgium, Ireland, and Italy.

