Here's How To Verify If NY Marijuana Store Is Legit, Gov. Hochul Reveals New Tool

The much-anticipated launch of legal sales of recreational cannabis in New York is just around the corner.

Yet, the state’s illegal marijuana market is thriving.

To tackle the growing issue, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a “New York State Licensed Cannabis Dispensary” verification tool on Thursday.

The new verification system would assure consumers that the products they are purchasing are safe and legal.

“It’s critical for New York’s cannabis consumers to understand the risks of buying untested, illicit products and to have the tools to guide them to the safer, legal market that’s poised to open,” Hochul said. “These tools will help to protect public health and strengthen our ability to deliver the equitable cannabis market our law envisions. We will continue to work with our partners in municipalities across the state to enforce the law and shut down illicit operators who are selling products that put New Yorkers at risk.”

The new verification tool will be posted in the front windows of stores run by legally licensed retailers, including 36 recently approved cannabis dispensary licensees.

Consumers will only need to scan a QR code to get a confirmation they are making a purchase regulated by New York State.

In addition, each product sold will include a “universal symbol” that will show that it's up to the state’s standards.

The state also plans to provide businesses that opt to use delivery services with a “similar version” of the verification toll. Interestingly, delivery services are poised to kick off operations, even ahead of the launch of first sales in storefronts, following the issuance of the state’s guidance last week.

Education Campaign On Why It's Important To Buy Legal Weed

The governor also announced an education campaign to shed light on why purchasing legal recreational marijuana is necessary.

“As stores continue to open in the first quarter of 2023, the state will also be releasing a public education campaign called ‘Why Buy Legal New York,’ which will explain the benefits of purchasing legal adult-use cannabis for cannabis consumers in New York State,” the governor’s press release says. “The campaign will discuss the risks of buying untested illicit products and how those products undermine the goals of New York’s cannabis law to build the most equitable and inclusive cannabis market in the nation.”

Photo: Courtesy of sentidos humanos on Unsplash