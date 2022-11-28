XS Financial's Q3 Report Shows Consistent Growth With 108% YoY Increase In Revenue

XS Financial Inc. XSF XSHLF, a specialty finance company providing CAPEX and equipment financing solutions to US cannabis companies reported its financial results late Monday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"During the third quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including record revenue, increased monthly recurring payments to over $2.4 million, and accomplished our first quarter of positive net distributable earnings. In the fourth quarter and looking ahead to 2023, we are focused on doubling our customer base, as we did in 2022, increasing efficiencies in operations, and expanding our financing options with well-priced, non-dilutive capital," David Kivitz, CEO of XS Financial stated.

Q3/22 Financial Highlights Include