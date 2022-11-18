Tilray Launches 'Take Back Control' Platform To Provide Women With Free Medical Cannabis Resources

Tilray Medical, a medical cannabis division of Tilray Brands, Inc.,TLRY TLRY has launched Take Back Control, a new platform developed to connect women with free resources on medical cannabis and to help destigmatize the use of medical cannabis in women’s healthcare practices. The Take Back Control platform connects people with free consultations with healthcare practitioners focused on women’s health providing expert advice on medical cannabis.

Take Back Control is designed to help women make informed decisions about medical cannabis and assists them along their path to discovering how medical cannabis can play a part in their daily healthcare practices. Available now in Canada, Take Back Control simplifies the steps to meet with a healthcare practitioner to help women through their needs and challenges, providing professional guidance to help kick-start their medical cannabis health care journey.

Photo by Thiago Patriota on Unsplash

