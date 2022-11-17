Cannabis Co. Nabs Sponsorship Deal With American Hockey League Champs, Chicago Wolves

In a first for Chicago sports, a cannabis company will be a featured sponsor at all Chicago Wolves home games. The Illinois cannabis brand, Verilife, has entered into a sponsorship with the 2022 American Hockey League champions.

The first-of-its-kind agreement between a cannabis company and a Chicago sports team includes game-day visibility for Verilife at the Wolves’ home stadium, Allstate Arena in Rosemont, in-store promotional opportunities and a benefit for a Chicago Wolves charity, Facing Forward to End Homelessness.

“The Chicago Wolves are a dynamic team in a city that really loves hockey,” said Erika Salgado Guerra, CMO of PharmaCann, the parent company of Verilife.

PharmaCann Inc. is one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, providing high-quality cannabis products to people in both the medical and adult-use markets. PharmaCann's geographic footprint includes LivWell Enlightened Health and Verilife dispensaries, and cultivation and processing operations in eight states.

“The close proximity of our Verilife Rosemont location to the games makes this sponsorship a natural fit. We have so many customers who follow the team, and we cannot wait to introduce Verilife to the rest of the team’s fans. We’re looking forward to being a part of each exhilarating game,” Salgado Guerra added.

“The Chicago Wolves and Verilife are both dedicated to helping the communities in which we live and work, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help people experiencing homelessness through this sponsorship,” said Chris Friederich, Senior Executive of Corporate Partnerships with the Chicago Wolves. “It’s going to be fantastic to see how much money we can raise together for Facing Forward. Go Wolves!”

According to a company press release, Verilife will be featured on the Jumbotron on prominent ribbon LED signage encircling the arena, and on the team’s website. In addition, Verilife will participate in the Wolves Score for Charity program where donations will be made to Facing Forward to End Homelessness throughout the 2022-23 season determined by on-ice performances.

Matt Climie of the Chicago Wolves Via WikiCommons CC.