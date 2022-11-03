ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Missouri Marijuana Legalization, New Jersey Home Grow, Pot Taxes In Hawaii, Weed Sales In Illinois

by Joana Scopel, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 3, 2022 8:35 PM | 6 min read

Marijuana Legalization In Missouri: Black Leaders Divided Over Ballot Measure

Recently, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones (D), who supports legalization, announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the November 8 ballot as Amendment 3. According to Jones, she doesn’t support etching what she believes is a potentially inequitable legalization process into the state’s constitution where “it can be difficult to alter.”

“If we choose the path of a constitutional amendment to resolve the matter of legalization, it would have to be forward-thinking, flexible and most of all, equitable,” Jones said in a statement. “This amendment fails to meet that lofty aim. Simply put, legalization does not equal decriminalization.”

Black leaders and organizations in the state are divided over a push to legalize cannabis in the state.

Rep. Ashley Bland-Manlove (D), chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, began advocating against Amendment 3 early on. Last month, the Missouri NAACP announced its opposition as well. Both argue the amendment will create the “permanent exclusion” of minorities from the marijuana industry, reported Marijuana Moment.

However, Freedom Inc., a Black-led civil rights organization in Kansas City is supporting the amendment. “Every day that goes by where cannabis is still illegal in Missouri, is a day when justice is not being served,” said Rodney Bland, president of Freedom Inc.

John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, said: “If the world is changing and voters overwhelmingly believe marijuana should be legal, then clearing past convictions is a moral imperative."

One of the measures that amendment 3 proposes is to establish a program to review and automatically expunge those with criminal records for non-violent marijuana-related marijuana offenses.

Rosetta Okohson, campaign manager for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, recently said the mayor remains concerned about an established licensing system for medical marijuana that has resulted in few successful applicants from Black and Latino communities. Since current licensees are the first to get new recreational licenses, Okohson said Amendment 3 reinforces inequity.

After Market Matures, New Jersey Should ‘Revisit’ Cannabis Home Grow Ban

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) recently said the state should “revisit” its current criminalization of homegrown cannabis for personal use.

However, he thinks that conversation should happen at a later point after the commercial market has matured, he said during a Q&A session on WNYC radio, adding that he doesn’t think the time is right to enact an additional reform.

"The current policy makes it seem, respectfully, that it’s that the plant itself is not really legal—but the ability to make money off of the plant is legal," Murphy responded to a question about when, in the marijuana plant’s life cycle, it actually becomes legal.

“I think we need to get the industry probably either more on its feet or completely on its feet,” the governor said. “It’s going really well. The good news is it’s going really, really well. But we don’t have enough locations yet and I want to see a little bit more maturity in the market.”

When the WNYC host asked him if the problem is that “individual people who want to grow their own don’t really have the presence—they don’t have a lobbyist, they don’t have the ability to get the legislature to move the way the cannabis industry can.”

Murphy responded that “could be” the case, but he pivoted to saying that the administration and regulators are “doing a very good job” of standing up the market, and he pointed to the issuance of conditional cannabis business licenses as an example of how the state is working to reach a level of acceptable maturation, reported Marijuana Moment.

“I want everybody, particularly the folks who are impacted so badly by the war on drugs,” to be able to participate in the cannabis marketplace, Murphy concluded.

How About Tax Revenue In Hawaii? Will It Cover the Costs of Legal Recreational Marijuana?

According to a recent report from the Hawaii state Tax Department, legalizing adult-use cannabis in the state would generate about $50 million per year in tax revenue, far eclipsing the $2.5 million in medical marijuana taxes collected over the past fiscal year.

State Tax Director Isaac Choy, speaking at a Hawaii Cannabis Dual-Use Task Force meeting, reported $2.557 million in tax revenue from medical cannabis sales, corporate income taxes, and employee withholdings from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

The agency also projected that tax revenue from legalizing recreational marijuana would be about $50 million.

However, one state lawmaker believes the taxes collected won't cover the costs of implementing recreational cannabis legalization. State Representative Ryan Yamane, chair of the House Health, Human Serv­ices Committee, recently, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's "Spotlight Hawaii " Livestream program that the projected tax revenue would likely not be enough to pay for the regulatory costs associated with legalizing adult-use cannabis.

“There’s not much that $50 million can pay for,” Yamane said. “So there is not … this huge windfall that will be able to subsidize education or health services.” The Democratic lawmaker also said that the amount would make it difficult to fund the infrastructure required to provide oversight of a statewide recreational marijuana industry, reported the High Times.

“That is difficult to use in order to establish a new program,” Yamane concluded. “Hire employees, do monitoring, do all the different aspects of adult recreational use, with $50 million annually.”

Illinois Weed Sales In October

Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation recently reported that the state's recreational marijuana sales of $131.5 million in October "increased 0.7% sequentially and 6.6% from a year ago."


Image by New Cannabis Ventures

"2021 adult-use sales of $1.38 billion increased 106% over 2020 in Illinois, and year-to-date sales of $1.28 billion have increased 14.1% so far in 2022," wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. "During October, sales to non-residents decreased from 31.5% in September to 30.9% of total sales."

Brochstein also noted that the state separately releases sales from its medical program, "which showed that they were up 1.6% sequentially in October at $28.5 million. This was down 10.6% from a year ago," he said.

According to the report, "total cannabis sales were $160.0 million, which was up 0.8% sequentially and up 3.1% from a year ago."

"For the first ten months of the year, total sales have been $1.57 billion. This is up 8% from the first ten months of 2021. In 2021, combined cannabis sales grew 72% for the full year," concluded Brochstein.

Get your daily dose of cannabis news on Benzinga Cannabis. Don’t miss out on any important developments in the industry.

Photo: Courtesy Of Matteo Paganelli On Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: cannabis regulatory updatecannabis salesHawaiiIllinoisMissouriNew Jersey. Alan BrochsteinCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsPoliticsMarketsGeneral

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

by Patton Hunnicutt
October 26, 2022 11:27 AM | 5 min read
11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. 

To that end, here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon that you might want to consider today.

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Regular Price: $172

Sale Price: $138.88

Calphalon’s 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is designed with stainless steel, stay-cool handles along with pour spouts. The nonstick surface is PFOA-free and built with hard-anodized aluminum that is both durable and conducts heat extremely well. The set includes 2 fry pans, a sauce pan with cover, saute pan with cover and large stock pot with cover.

Apple AirPods 2nd Generation

Regular Price: $144

Sale Price: $85.49

The 2nd Generation AirPods from Apple connect to all Apple devices and give you an enhanced listening experience. Plus, they come with a case that keeps them safe and allows you to charge them in a secure environment. With over 24 hours of battery life, access to Siri and easy setup, you can start listening to your favorite tunes or podcasts today.

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Running Shoes

Regular Price: $129.98

Sale Price: $89.98

The Adidas Women’s Ultraboost 21 running shoe is perfect for anyone who likes a short run, maybe a 5K, half marathon or more. Coming in several colors and styles, you can slip these shoes on, enjoy the cushioned outsole, sink into the supple insole and secure laces.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Regular Price: $129.99

Sale Price: $97.83

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer allows you to crisp, roast, reheat and even dehydrate food products faster and cheaper than ever before. It has a 4-quart capacity and offers a wide temperature range along with several time settings so that you can customize each dish to your needs. Plus, all the parts are dishwasher safe.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Regular Price: $199.95

Sale Price: $99

Beats by Dr. Dre are among the best headphones on the market, and the Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones include the Apple W1 chip, Class 1 Bluetooth and 40 hours of battery time. These headphones even have a built-in microphone and offer an adjustable fit so that you can be comfortable whether you’re listening to an Android or iOS device.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner

Regular Price: $198.98

Sale Price: $175.98

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner allows you to keep your home spotless and clean up after your pets. The cleaner comes with the Hoover Paws and Claws Deep shampoo and a storage mat to keep the floor dry once it’s put away.

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum

Regular Price: $999.00

Sale Price: $851.71

The LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum and Wet Mop All in One Tower is designed to work in homes with several pets or children and clean up all the messes that life brings. The battery lasts up to 2 hours, and there’s an extra removable battery that gives you even more cleaning time and power.

Breville Fresh and Furious Blender

Regular Price: $278.60

Sale Price: $199.95

Breville, a top name in blenders and juicers, offers the Fresh and Furious Blender, featuring 50-ounce capacity, Vac Q technology, pre-programmed cycles, LCD display and lid with pull ring. With the Fresh and Furious Blender, you can make everything from a smoothie to a soup and everything in between.

Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $89.99

Sale Price: $55.63

The Hot Tools Professional 2000 Turbo Ionic Hair Dryer is designed for professional use, but it works perfectly in the home. With 1875 watts of power, 6 heat and speed settings and a lightweight design, you can easily style your hair and utilize the diffuser, cut back on the frizz and stretch the 8 ft cord for maximum functionality.

Columbia Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket

Regular Price: $160

Sale Price: $97.38

The Heavenly Long Hooded Jacket from Columbia is designed to be light for everyday use, but it’s heavy enough to protect you from the cold. The plush fleece lining, security pocket, water resistant fabric, 2-way zipper, and zippered hand pockets make the jacket both protective and functional.

ConAir InfinitiPro Hair Dryer

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $29.99

ConAir is one of the biggest names in hair and beauty, and the InfinitPro is an 1875 watt hair dryer designed for professionals with ceramic technology. The dryer comes with a diffuser and concentrator, and it allows you to blow out your hair just the way they would at the salon.

Deals the Experts Are Hoping For

Experts believe that Amazon’s Black Friday sale could linger for quite some time. It all started with the Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12. Previously, Amazon has offered the “Epic Deals” sale that ran through late October. 

This is to say that any sale could come up at any time. 

Even so, those monitoring Amazon are looking forward to a few potential deals, including:

  • Apple Watch
  • AirPods (any generation)
  • MacBook Pro
  • Large, underpriced TVs
  • Amazon Echo
  • More small home appliances (Dyson or Shark vacuums, Instant Pots, etc.) 

While these predictions are based on last year’s Amazon Black Friday Sale, it’s important to remember that most Black Friday sales are fairly consistent and push the products that are most likely to sell.

 

Featured image sourced from Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Partner ContentGeneral