Legal Mushroom Products From Amanita Muscaria Shipped To 37 US States

Canadian-based producer of mushroom-derived health supplements Psyched Wellness Ltd. PSYCF has successfully completed the production and delivery of customers’ pre-orders of its Amanita muscaria extraction product, Calm, now shipped across the U.S. to as many as 37 states.

Psyched aims to create premium mushroom-derived products to potentially lead North America’s emerging functional food category. As such, the company is currently developing a line of Amanita muscaria-derived water-based extracts, teas and capsules towards promoting stress relief and relaxation and assisting with restful sleeping.

Psyched CCO Matthew Singh sees Calm availability and shipment within the US marketplace as “a huge step forward,” as many Americans struggle with proper sleep, stress and anxiety.

“We are excited for all to try Calm and experience the incredible benefits of a product that is wild-foraged, backed by science, and produced in GMP facilities. There is always pressure to rush a product to market; but this scenario required adequate development, calibration and scale before we progressed to mass distribution,” Singh said.

The company had targeted October as the month for delivery of Calm so as to allow enough time to incorporate feedback and product evolutions from its initial pilot test. And it came.

Besides achieving this intended time milestone and reopening its online store with a fresh look, Psyched has set its next production target at a late November delivery window and aims to further increase the cadence of its production, product quantities and provide immediate fulfillment turnarounds in the near future.

Photo by Leone Venter on Unsplash