Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers Podcast Is Back, Check Out Upcoming Episodes

Mental health care company Numinus Wellness NUMIF is re-launching its "Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers" podcast series dedicated to exploring the psychedelics renaissance and cultivating mind, body and spiritual health with new hosts, expanded topics and fresh branding.

The podcast is largely focused on the professional development of clinicians, but also welcomes guides, healers, researchers, therapists and those curious about mental, physical and spiritual health.

Numinus' clinical director of education and training Dr. Stephen Thayer, chief clinical officer Dr. Reid Robison and vice president of psychology Dr. Joe Flanders will be leading the new episodes, to be released every Tuesday on Apple and Google podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and the company’s website.

Dr. Robison explained that the continuous encouraging research supporting the efficacy of psychedelic-assisted therapy for several mental health issues today’s society is commonly suffering provides a great opportunity to share important information, educate prospective providers and discuss learnings with the broader community.

In this sense, he further commented: “We are thrilled to re-launch Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers to help provide education and community around these important topics. This platform will not only allow us to share the latest advances in psychedelic medicine and our collective discoveries -but it will humanize them, providing a more personalized way to connect with our audiences, one conversation at a time."

Some of the topics covered will include the practice of effective and ethical psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, trip-sitting, harm reduction and equitable access to care, and incorporate guests such as Grammy-nominated English electronic music producer Jon Hopkins.

The relaunched version has its precursor in the podcast series Mindspace, hosted by Dr. Joe Flanders and developed by Numinus. It builds on the success Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers achieved since it was originally undertaken by recently acquired Novamind.

More On The New Hosts

Dr. Reid Robison, MD, MBA, is the chief clinical officer at Numinus and a board-certified psychiatrist. He is adjunct faculty at the University of Utah, founder of the Polizzi Free Clinic and was voted Best Psychiatrist in Utah in 2020. Over the past decade, Dr. Robison has led over 200 clinical trials in neuropsychiatry and is currently PI of studies evaluating LSD and psilocybin for psychiatric conditions. He previously served as coordinating investigator for the MAPS’ MDMA-assisted psychotherapy study of eating disorders, as well as facilitated numerous ketamine and Spravato sessions and trained many clinicians in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy as an early adopter and researcher of this drug in psychiatry.

Dr. Stephen Thayer, Ph.D. is the clinical director of education and training at Numinus and a licensed clinical psychologist and psychotherapist. He began his career in the U.S. Air Force where he served as the Barksdale mental health clinic officer-in-Charge, managed the Barksdale alcohol & drug abuse prevention & treatment program, provided therapeutic and assessment services, and counseled military leadership about community mental health concerns. Since leaving the military, he has specialized in psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and is the lead facilitator for several ongoing clinical trials as well as a supervisor and trainer of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

Dr. Joe Flanders, Ph.D. OPQ, is vice president of psychology at Numinus and a licensed psychologist currently providing ketamine-assisted, psilocybin-assisted and MDMA-assisted therapy. He is the head of practitioner training at Numinus and holds certifications as a mindfulness-based stress reduction and mindfulness-based cognitive therapy teacher and teacher-trainer. He is the founder and director of Mindspace, a center for well-being with several locations and numerous mental health professionals in Montreal.

