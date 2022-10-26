California Pre-Roll Cannabis Brand Faces Lawsuit For Mislabelled Amounts Of THC In Products

DreamFields and Med for America, the companies behind California pre-roll cannabis brand Jeeter are getting sued.

Last week, a class action lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Santa Monica, California claims that Jeeter brand pre-rolls contain less THC than advertised.

The move from law firm Dovel & Luner on behalf of plaintiffs Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson builds on an investigation conducted by WeedWeek, which revealed that the brand's products tested below the THC levels on their label, The Washington Times reported.

The complaint stipulates Baby Jeeter Fire OG Diamond Infused 5-Pack Preroll was listed as having 46% THC on the label. However, independent lab testing conducted by two labs, Anresco and Infinite, revealed that the actual THC content of the product was lower, ranging between 23-27% THC.

In addition, Baby Jeeter Churros Diamond Infused 5-Pack Preroll was listed as having 37% THC on the label, while subsequent testing showed that the actual THC content of the product was between 26% and 29%.

The complaint stated that "consumers reasonably believe that they are receiving a product with the THC content listed on the label," Christin Cho of Dovel & Luner said.

"Consumers are willing to pay more for cannabis products with higher THC content and expect to pay less for cannabis products with lower THC content."

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay