EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Pre-Roll Brand Jeeter Coming To Arizona & Michigan This Spring

California pre-roll cannabis brand Jeeter announced its launch in two new markets this spring.

Beginning April 1, Jeeter will offer its popular infused pre-rolls at Nirvana Centers across Arizona, expanding to additional dispensaries throughout the month.

Cannabis connoisseurs and recreational consumers In Michigan will have the opportunity to experience Jeeter in Michigan as soon as May.

"To actually bring the Jeeter flag to new states feels like we are landing on the moon," Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano, co-founders and co-CEOs of Jeeter, told Benzinga. "Our mission has always been to create a lifestyle of Community, Culture, and Impact - and share it with the rest of the world!"

Founded by a group of childhood friends who took hold in the festival space, Jeeter products first hit shelves in California in 2018. Since then, the company has built a brand that's as synonymous with the quality of its offerings as it is with its overall vibe and culture.

"The buzz for Jeeter that's been sparked through experience and word of mouth has been more than we could have ever dreamt of," Tracz continued.

The product, the experience, and the team are at the crux of Jeeter's success, and Jeeter takes great pride in that process, from start to finish, the company said.

To support the demand for over 3 million pre-rolls packaged and consumed in the Golden State each month, as well as its other products and new apparel line, Jeeter has more than 1,000 workers, with 600 of those team members employed at its Desert Hot Springs facility where each pre-roll is rolled by hand.

Attracting the best-in-class artists, musicians, and athletes as fans, Jeeter most recently collaborated with NBA legend Dwayne Wade and NFL great Ricky Williams on exclusive drops.

What's Next?

With the expansion into Arizona and Michigan this spring, the Jeeter team will continue to grow, adding upwards of 300 new employees in each of the new markets before year's end.

"Not only are we hyped about connecting in person and affording the community the opportunity to experience all of our offerings, but we are also most proud of what this means in terms of expanding our family by bringing on hundreds of new team members," Solano added.

