CanPay Partners With Seed and Beyond To Streamline Merchant & Consumer Experience

CanPay, a digital payments network for cannabis merchants and retailers is now available as the sole digital payment solution in Seed and Beyond's advanced end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

Through the new integration, cannabis merchants with Seed and Beyond and CanPay can now allow customers to simply scan their CanPay QR code at the register to pay for products. The point-of-sale (POS) user interface has been tailored to meet the specific needs of cannabis retailers and is fully customizable.

"Multi-state cannabis operators that have dispensaries and business across the U.S. – with different regulations, pricing and taxes in each state – can now have all their payments information consolidated in one place with this system," Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay, said. "That's a big asset for cannabis businesses, and we're honored to be the only digital payment option available on Seed and Beyond's robust nationwide platform."

CanPay provides an easy-to-use app that allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily.

"We are thrilled to be offering CanPay to cannabis retailers as part of the Seed and Beyond software. This integration provides unprecedented functionality and customization options to cannabis businesses," Anil Bavaraju, managing partner of Nine Boards, the parent company of Seed and Beyond, said. "CanPay's application programming interfaces (APIs) were easy to work with, a true testament to their team's developers and model."

Photo: Courtesy of NikolayFrolochkin and ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay