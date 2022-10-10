Legendary NHL Star Brett Hull Talks About His Weed Strain And Cannabis For Chronic Pain

Brett Hull, Hockey Hall of Famer, now has a cannabis strain named after himself as well as a cannabis dispensary.

In 2021, he teamed with former Blues players Kelly Chase and Barret Jackman to launch Hippos dispensary in Missouri.

The launch of the “Brett Hull No. 16" medical marijuana strain and opening of Hippos third retail location was announced on September 16.

The highly-anticipated launch of Brett Hull's flower strain by Sundro Premium Cannabis took place along with the opening of a state-of-the-art dispensary. The shop features an art gallery interior with multiple points of sale, certified budtenders, a media center, an online ordering system for in-store pick-up and free patient education.

"We pride ourselves on excellent patient customer service, fair prices, quality menu variety, and accessibility in a one-of-a-kind shopping environment," said Lindsay Lockhart, Hippos' brand and retail director.

In a recent interview with the Athletic, Hull talked about his relationship with cannabis and the business.

Medical Cannabis As An Alternative To Opioids

Hull noted it was Chase who introduced him to the cannabis industry when he asked him if he could participate in a lobby initiative for medical marijuana. “We knew it was just medical at the time, and that was the key. That’s what we wanted. We want to get it out there to people who need it, that it can help. I have a friend, not a hockey player, who can barely sleep because of a neck injury. They tell me that the only time they’re not in pain is when they’re taking cannabis.”

The 58-year-old who played in the NHL for 20 years learned about the benefits of cannabis for pain management from friends and acquaintances who suffered from chronic pain.

“Guys who can’t even play golf because their backs are so screwed up. You look at that and the facts that have come out that CBD, along with THC, in cannabis can alleviate pain (...) without having to take opioids,” Hull said.

“I knew guys were taking painkillers, but you really have no idea how many. It was really eye-opening for me to see (...) people I know who have gone to rehab to get clear of opioids. It is a little like heroin, (...) all of a sudden, you’re completely addicted (...) when I found out the medicinal benefits of CBD and THC (...) I thought it was a genius idea and something I would be proud to be involved with.”

Imagen de StockSnap en Pixabay.