Greenlane Picks Craig Snyder To Take The Helm As CEO Next Year

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Greenlane Picks Craig Snyder To Take The Helm As CEO Next Year
  • Greenlane Holdings Inc GNLN has appointed Craig Snyder as its Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan 1.
  • The current CEO, Nick Kovacevich, will step into a Chief Corporate Development role.
  • Kovacevich will remain a member of Greenlane's board of directors after transitioning to his new role.
  • In addition to the planned change at CEO, the company also intends to make changes to the existing board. It is evaluating potential candidates with relevant skill sets in CPG and technology for its board.
  • Greenlane is a global platform for developing and distributing premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products.
  • Price Action: GNLN shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $2.01 on the last check Friday.

