Marijuana Sales Decline Sequentially In Most Markets In August

According to cannabis data analytics firm BDSA, marijuana sales decreased by 0.8% in August compared to July.

"In this review, we will look at the markets one by one, beginning with the eastern markets and then concluding with the western markets," noted a New Cannabis Ventures' exclusive summary of BDSA’s monthly cannabis sales data for 11 states.

Eastern Markets

BDSA provides coverage for Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

"In August, year-over-year growth ranged from -12.7% in Maryland to 29.5% in Florida. Note that Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania are medical-only markets," reads the NCV summary.

Florida: In August, “sales increased 1.1% sequentially to $196 million, up 29.5% from a year ago. Flower sales grew 20%, pre-rolls increased 41%, ingestible gained 19%, and concentrates expanded 42% year-over-year.”

Illinois sales declined 3.8% from July and increased 2.5% from August 2021. “BDSA estimated sales of $158.4 million, down 3.8% sequentially and up 1.5% from a year ago. Compared to last year, flower sales declined 3%, pre-rolls jumped 39%, ingestible fell 5% and concentrates increased 4%.” In addition, cannabis sales in Maryland “decreased 4.8% from July to $40 million, down 12.7% from a year ago. Flower sales decreased 10%, pre-rolls declined 15%, and concentrates fell 22%, while ingestibles were down 1% year-over-year.”

In Massachusetts, where sales declined 1.4% sequentially and increased 0.6% compared to a year ago to $153.3 million, "flower sales grew 1% and ingestibles expanded 2%, pre-rolls increased 6% and concentrates declined 4% compared to last year."

According to the New Cannabis Venture’s Alan Brochstein, "Michigan marijuana sales slipped 1% sequentially and increased 26% year-over-year. BDSA estimated sales of $207.9 million, down 1% sequentially and up 23.2% from a year ago. Flower sales increased by 28%, while concentrates grew by 23%. Pre-rolls jumped 49% and ingestibles gained 1% compared to the prior year."

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, 'weed' sales declined 2.3% in August to $93.1 million, down 11.8% compared to a year ago, and "flower sales declined 10% year-over-year, concentrates fell 14%, while ingestibles were down 2%."

Western Markets

"BDSA provides coverage for Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon. In August, year-over-year growth ranged from -27.2% in Nevada to -3.8% in California compared to a year ago," added the NCV Summary.

Moreover, in Arizona "combined sales of $108.4 million were up 0.9% from July and down 5.9% compared to August 2021. Also, "Medical sales of $42.3 million were down 3% sequentially and down 30% from a year ago, and Adult-use sales of $66.1 million gained 3% from July and 20% year-over-year."

California: Cannabis sales increased 2.1% sequentially to $418.4 million and fell 3.8% compared to a year ago. Also, "flower sales were down 13%, while pre-rolls grew 12%."

Additionally, in Colorado sales declined 1.6% in August compared to July, dropping 21.5% from a year ago to $151.4 million. "Flower sales were down 25%, pre-rolls declined 16%, while concentrates fell 18%. Ingestibles declined 22% year-over-year."

In Nevada, "the total size of the Nevada market was adjusted to align with the taxable sales figures published by the State of Nevada’s Department of Taxation from August 2019 onward," reads the summary. Moreover, in the state, cannabis "sales decreased 9.2% sequentially, falling 27.2% from a year ago to $64.4 million."

Finally, in Oregon marijuana sales in August "fell 2.7% from July to $82.2 million, down 17.4% from a year ago. Flower sales were down 29% year-over-year."

